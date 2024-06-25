Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know the warrior: Inside the fighting spirit of veteran Sfc. William "Chase" Tanton

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team SOCOM Army Veteran Sgt. 1st Class William "Chase" Tanton shares his journey as he competes in his third DoD Warrior Games. "I have the opportunity to bring speed, size and aggression" stated Chase, as he expressed his excitement for team sports events, including Wheelchair Rugby.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 21:31
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

    This work, Know the warrior: Inside the fighting spirit of veteran Sfc. William "Chase" Tanton, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WarriorGames24
    #WG24

