Team SOCOM Army Veteran Sgt. 1st Class William "Chase" Tanton shares his journey as he competes in his third DoD Warrior Games. "I have the opportunity to bring speed, size and aggression" stated Chase, as he expressed his excitement for team sports events, including Wheelchair Rugby.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 21:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928766
|VIRIN:
|240623-A-LO506-8706
|Filename:
|DOD_110408112
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Know the warrior: Inside the fighting spirit of veteran Sfc. William "Chase" Tanton, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT