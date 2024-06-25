Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Squad Day 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 recap video

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 20:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928759
    VIRIN: 240625-A-RE854-8009
    Filename: DOD_110407985
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Day 1, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    III Armored Corps
    Best Squad 2024
    #IIIACBestSquad24
    Day1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT