III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 recap video
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 20:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928759
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-RE854-8009
|Filename:
|DOD_110407985
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Day 1, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT