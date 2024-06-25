Left Of The Bang - Episode 4 - Personal Finances

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month’s episode of Left of the Bang our guest is the Personal Financial Counselor, Mr Han Xue. We know that financial struggles can trigger stress which can lead to discord in the home environment. Mr. Hue will talk about his role in how he can assist in alleviating stress that comes with financial worries.



U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.(Music licensed by Audiio & Storyblocks)