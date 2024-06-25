Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Left Of The Bang - Episode 4 - Personal Finances

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.02.2024

    Video by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    In this month’s episode of Left of the Bang our guest is the Personal Financial Counselor, Mr Han Xue. We know that financial struggles can trigger stress which can lead to discord in the home environment. Mr. Hue will talk about his role in how he can assist in alleviating stress that comes with financial worries.

    U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.(Music licensed by Audiio & Storyblocks)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 20:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 928756
    VIRIN: 240603-A-YV383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110407879
    Length: 00:06:33
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Left Of The Bang - Episode 4 - Personal Finances, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Finance

    TAGS

    ACS, FAP, Finance, Personal Finance

