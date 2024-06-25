In this month’s episode of Left of the Bang our guest is the Personal Financial Counselor, Mr Han Xue. We know that financial struggles can trigger stress which can lead to discord in the home environment. Mr. Hue will talk about his role in how he can assist in alleviating stress that comes with financial worries.
U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.(Music licensed by Audiio & Storyblocks)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 20:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|928756
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-YV383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110407879
|Length:
|00:06:33
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Left Of The Bang - Episode 4 - Personal Finances, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Finance
