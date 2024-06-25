Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 Years of Powering Maritime Dominance: Prior Director’s Perspective on Program Significance

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Daniel Seymour 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    Prior Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion from 1996-2004, Adm. Frank L. “Skip” Bowman (ret.), discusses his perspective on the significance of the 75th Anniversary of Naval Reactors and the Program.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 17:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928749
    VIRIN: 240625-O-NM789-4636
    Filename: DOD_110407723
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Anniversary
    Rickover
    US Navy
    Nuclear-powered
    Nuclear Navy
    Naval Reactors

