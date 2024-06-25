PEARL HARBOR (Jun. 25, 2024) Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercise. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of the sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928743
|VIRIN:
|240625-N-US256-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110407672
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Princeton (CG 59) Arrives at Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC 2024, by PO2 Bayley Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
