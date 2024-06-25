Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd CES Firefighters AT 2024 B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    B-Roll of firefighters with the 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron participating in annual training at Joint-Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, June 4-6, 2024. The joint collaboration included live burns and vehicle extrication. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928738
    VIRIN: 240604-Z-XN843-2001
    Filename: DOD_110407498
    Length: 00:08:22
    Location: US

    This work, 172nd CES Firefighters AT 2024 B-Roll, by SrA Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    civil engineering squadron
    firefighters
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Gaurd

