    Golf Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 11, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928735
    VIRIN: 240611-M-vw800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110407330
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Receiving, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bus
    Haircuts
    Recruits
    Drill Instructor
    Receiving
    Yellow Foot Prints

