U.S. Marines and NATO Allied and partner forces participate in the NATO-led Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX) in Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 5-20, 2024. CWIX is an annual event designed to perfect interoperability between NATO members and partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928731
|VIRIN:
|240625-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110407275
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|BYDGOSZCZ, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CWIX 2024, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
