U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay held a change of command relieving Capt. Richard Zeber as he transfers to a new command. The new commanding officer is Capt. Tammy Servies.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 15:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928728
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-JO823-6311
|Filename:
|DOD_110407152
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guantanamo Bay Hospital Change of Command 2024, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
