Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guantanamo Bay Hospital Change of Command 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    05.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay held a change of command relieving Capt. Richard Zeber as he transfers to a new command. The new commanding officer is Capt. Tammy Servies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928728
    VIRIN: 240531-N-JO823-6311
    Filename: DOD_110407152
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guantanamo Bay Hospital Change of Command 2024, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hospital
    change of command
    relieve
    Servies
    Zeber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT