Archery and Field Practice Highlights from the DOD Warrior Games - June 25, 2024

This film compiles archery and field practice sessions from the DOD Warrior Games on June 25, 2024. The footage was provided by SFC Boyintong and edited by CPT Reyes Velez, David.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928719
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-QY819-7401
|Filename:
|DOD_110406840
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
