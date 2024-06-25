Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt Renee Martin - July 4th Shout Out

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Chelsea Smith 

    Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Renee Martin of the Jacksonville Army Recruiting Battalion gives a shout-out to the Miami Marlins for Independence Day, June 25, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Chelsea Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 928713
    VIRIN: 240625-A-XV261-6635
    Filename: DOD_110406728
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt Renee Martin - July 4th Shout Out, by Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    MLBMarlins

