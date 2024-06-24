Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Levee tour

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by J.B. Artley and Kevin Schwandt

    55th Wing

    Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander joins Col. Robert Newbauer, Omaha District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district commander to inspect the levee surrounding Offutt Air Force Base to ensure everything is being done to protect base infrastructure, assets and service members from another flood.

    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    This work, 2024 Levee tour, by J.B. Artley and Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

