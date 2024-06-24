Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander joins Col. Robert Newbauer, Omaha District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district commander to inspect the levee surrounding Offutt Air Force Base to ensure everything is being done to protect base infrastructure, assets and service members from another flood.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 13:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928712
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-JH094-9979
|Filename:
|DOD_110406673
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Levee tour, by J.B. Artley and Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
