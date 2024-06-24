Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet 2024 Olympian, Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Get to know 2024 Olympian Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier. This Pattonsburg, Missouri native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team. She will represent the Nation and U.S. Army as a part of Team USA in the Women's Trap event in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928710
    VIRIN: 240614-A-ZG886-4295
    Filename: DOD_110406667
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet 2024 Olympian, Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rachel Tozier, Paris2024, Olympics, 2024 Olympics, trap shooting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT