Meet 2024 Olympian, Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier

Get to know 2024 Olympian Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier. This Pattonsburg, Missouri native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team. She will represent the Nation and U.S. Army as a part of Team USA in the Women's Trap event in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.
