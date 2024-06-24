A Story of Gifts and Gratitude

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Leslie Gabriel, 42nd Healthcare Operations Squadron uniformed business office manager talks about her family's experience with Operation Christmas Drop at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. June 25, 2024. Operation Christmas Drop (OCD) is an annual humanitarian mission that delivers essential supplies, such as non-perishable food, fishing supplies, schoolbooks, and holiday toys to remote communities in the Pacific, including the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau.