    A Story of Gifts and Gratitude

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Leslie Gabriel, 42nd Healthcare Operations Squadron uniformed business office manager talks about her family's experience with Operation Christmas Drop at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. June 25, 2024. Operation Christmas Drop (OCD) is an annual humanitarian mission that delivers essential supplies, such as non-perishable food, fishing supplies, schoolbooks, and holiday toys to remote communities in the Pacific, including the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 12:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 928707
    VIRIN: 240625-F-XM554-1001
    Filename: DOD_110406484
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

