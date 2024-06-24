IACH Pharmacy Express Lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Irwin Army Community Hospital unveils the NEW Pharmacy Express Lane. Tired of waiting in line for your prescriptions? We hear you. Introducing the EXPRESS PICK-UP WINDOW, designed for those who called ahead for their refills. No ticket, no wait. Just step up to the Express Pick-Up Window. The Pharmacy Chief explains everything you need to know in this informative video. Watch now and save yourself time.



Music title "Mr. Lonogan" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.