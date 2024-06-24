Irwin Army Community Hospital unveils the NEW Pharmacy Express Lane. Tired of waiting in line for your prescriptions? We hear you. Introducing the EXPRESS PICK-UP WINDOW, designed for those who called ahead for their refills. No ticket, no wait. Just step up to the Express Pick-Up Window. The Pharmacy Chief explains everything you need to know in this informative video. Watch now and save yourself time.
Music title "Mr. Lonogan" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 12:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928705
|VIRIN:
|240618-O-JU906-6221
|Filename:
|DOD_110406409
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, IACH Pharmacy Express Lane, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pharmacy
LEAVE A COMMENT