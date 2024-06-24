Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IACH Pharmacy Express Lane

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Irwin Army Community Hospital unveils the NEW Pharmacy Express Lane. Tired of waiting in line for your prescriptions? We hear you. Introducing the EXPRESS PICK-UP WINDOW, designed for those who called ahead for their refills. No ticket, no wait. Just step up to the Express Pick-Up Window. The Pharmacy Chief explains everything you need to know in this informative video. Watch now and save yourself time.

    Music title "Mr. Lonogan" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 12:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928705
    VIRIN: 240618-O-JU906-6221
    Filename: DOD_110406409
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IACH Pharmacy Express Lane, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pharmacy

    Pharmacy Express Lane

