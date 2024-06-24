Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill AFB Legal Office introduction

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Hill Air Force Base

    The Hill AFB Legal Office, also known as Base Legal or JA, provides comprehensive legal services to support Air Force personnel, operations, readiness, and modernization. Their mission is to offer responsive, accurate, and timely legal assistance. For more detailed information, you can visit the official Hill AFB Legal Office webpage at https://www.hill.af.mil/About-Us/Legal-Office/. There, you’ll find additional resources and insights about their services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 12:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 928703
    VIRIN: 230510-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_110406370
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: UTAH, US

    Hill AFB Legal Office

