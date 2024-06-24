Hill AFB Legal Office introduction

The Hill AFB Legal Office, also known as Base Legal or JA, provides comprehensive legal services to support Air Force personnel, operations, readiness, and modernization. Their mission is to offer responsive, accurate, and timely legal assistance. For more detailed information, you can visit the official Hill AFB Legal Office webpage at https://www.hill.af.mil/About-Us/Legal-Office/. There, you’ll find additional resources and insights about their services.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 12:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|928703
|VIRIN:
|230510-F-OD616-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110406370
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
