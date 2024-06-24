Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12 Initiatives Update: Increase Specialty Care Referrals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Col. Jason Blaylock, Director for Medical Services, delivers an update on the Specialty Care Referrals Initiative, June 24, 2024. The 12 Initiatives were created to tackle key challenges facing the hospital. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 09:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 928693
    VIRIN: 240606-D-HU234-1002
    Filename: DOD_110405848
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 Initiatives Update: Increase Specialty Care Referrals, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    WRNMMC
    12 Initiatives
    12 Initiatives Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT