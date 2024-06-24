Col. Jason Blaylock, Director for Medical Services, delivers an update on the Specialty Care Referrals Initiative, June 24, 2024. The 12 Initiatives were created to tackle key challenges facing the hospital. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 09:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|928693
|VIRIN:
|240606-D-HU234-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110405848
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12 Initiatives Update: Increase Specialty Care Referrals, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
