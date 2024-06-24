Honoring Our Heroes: The Naval Air Station Pensacola Funeral Detail

U.S. Sailors assigned to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Honor Guard's Funeral Detail speak about how much work goes into and what it means to render final honors at military funerals. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
|06.24.2024
|06.25.2024 12:59
|Video Productions
|928690
|240624-N-PJ019-3767
|DOD_110405782
|00:02:32
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
