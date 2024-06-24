Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Our Heroes: The Naval Air Station Pensacola Funeral Detail

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    U.S. Sailors assigned to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Honor Guard's Funeral Detail speak about how much work goes into and what it means to render final honors at military funerals. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928690
    VIRIN: 240624-N-PJ019-3767
    Filename: DOD_110405782
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Our Heroes: The Naval Air Station Pensacola Funeral Detail, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pensacola
    Navy
    CNRSE
    Funeral Honors
    NASP

