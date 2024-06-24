Honoring Our Heroes: The Naval Air Station Pensacola Funeral Detail

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928690" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Sailors assigned to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Honor Guard's Funeral Detail speak about how much work goes into and what it means to render final honors at military funerals. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)