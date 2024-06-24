4-133 FAR celebrates Estonian Victory Day with NATO partners and locals in Narva

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Leach, a rocket system crew chief assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, talks about the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and his recent experiences during a static display following the Estonian Victory Day parade held in Narva, Estonia, June 23, 2024. The display featured one of 4-133’s HIMARS, alongside Estonian and NATO partner troops and capabilities to showcase their camaraderie and unity. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)