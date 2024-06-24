Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-133 FAR celebrates Estonian Victory Day with NATO partners and locals in Narva

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NARVA, ESTONIA

    06.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Don Troxell 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Leach, a rocket system crew chief assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, talks about the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and his recent experiences during a static display following the Estonian Victory Day parade held in Narva, Estonia, June 23, 2024. The display featured one of 4-133’s HIMARS, alongside Estonian and NATO partner troops and capabilities to showcase their camaraderie and unity. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 11:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928689
    VIRIN: 240623-Z-RD685-1001
    Filename: DOD_110405779
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: NARVA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-133 FAR celebrates Estonian Victory Day with NATO partners and locals in Narva, by SGT Don Troxell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII Abn Corps
    VCORPS
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT