U. S. Air Force Special operations personnel conduct a live fire training joint combined exchange training (JCET) event at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. U.S. Department of Defense personnel in the SOF community regularly participate in JCETs as a means for continuing a high level of proficiency in skills known as the SOF Core Activities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 08:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928687
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-TC214-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_110405677
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PILSUNG RANGE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
