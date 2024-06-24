U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928687" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U. S. Air Force Special operations personnel conduct a live fire training joint combined exchange training (JCET) event at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. U.S. Department of Defense personnel in the SOF community regularly participate in JCETs as a means for continuing a high level of proficiency in skills known as the SOF Core Activities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)