Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PILSUNG RANGE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U. S. Air Force Special operations personnel conduct a live fire training joint combined exchange training (JCET) event at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. U.S. Department of Defense personnel in the SOF community regularly participate in JCETs as a means for continuing a high level of proficiency in skills known as the SOF Core Activities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 08:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928687
    VIRIN: 240617-F-TC214-7003
    Filename: DOD_110405677
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PILSUNG RANGE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alliance
    ROK US Alliance
    We Go Together
    Free And Open IndoPacific
    Friends Partners Allies
    Kaptchi Kapshida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT