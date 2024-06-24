JLOTS Trident Pier delivering humanitarian aid

U.S. Army Soldiers, U.S. Navy Sailors, and Israel Defense Forces, conduct operations to make the Trident Pier fully operational for humanitarian aid delivery in the U.S. CENTCOM area of operation, June 25, 2024. The temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will enable the maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people in need. (U.S. Army video by ARCENT Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 08:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928685
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-A0839-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110405560
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|IL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
