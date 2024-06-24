Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JLOTS Trident Pier delivering humanitarian aid

    ISRAEL

    06.25.2024

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, U.S. Navy Sailors, and Israel Defense Forces, conduct operations to make the Trident Pier fully operational for humanitarian aid delivery in the U.S. CENTCOM area of operation, June 25, 2024. The temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will enable the maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people in need. (U.S. Army video by ARCENT Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 08:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928685
    VIRIN: 240625-A-A0839-1001
    Filename: DOD_110405560
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: IL

    CENTCOM_JLOTS

