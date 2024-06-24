JLOTS Trident Pier delivering humanitarian aid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, U.S. Navy Sailors, and Israel Defense Forces, conduct operations to make the Trident Pier fully operational for humanitarian aid delivery in the U.S. CENTCOM area of operation, June 25, 2024. The temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will enable the maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people in need. (U.S. Army video by ARCENT Public Affairs)