The 86th Airlift Wing Hercules Innovation lab guides Airmen through the innovation process of 3D printing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. Airmen utilized the innovation lab to streamline processes used to accomplish Ramstein AB’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 07:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928681
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-IB260-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110405509
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Ramstein leads the way through innovation, by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
