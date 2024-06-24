Members of the 48th Fighter Wing gather for the 48th FW Change of Command Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, June 21, 2024. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony where command was transferred from Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo to Col. Jack Arthaud. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 07:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928679
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110405498
|Length:
|00:39:37
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 48th Fighter Wing Change of Command 2024, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
