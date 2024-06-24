Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing Change of Command 2024

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 48th Fighter Wing gather for the 48th FW Change of Command Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, June 21, 2024. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony where command was transferred from Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo to Col. Jack Arthaud. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 07:22
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    CoC
    change of command
    Liberty Wing
    48 Fighter Wing
    Third Air Force

