48th Fighter Wing Change of Command 2024

Members of the 48th Fighter Wing gather for the 48th FW Change of Command Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, June 21, 2024. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony where command was transferred from Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo to Col. Jack Arthaud. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)