July 4th Shout-out LCDR Jordan Riggs

Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Riggs, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central gives a shout-out to his family in Wichita, Kansas for Independence Day. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 04:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|928675
|VIRIN:
|240625-N-HS181-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110405387
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Hometown:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
