    Royal Canadian Navy arrives for RIMPAC 2024

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Commodore Kristjan Monaghan, Combined Force Maritime Component Commander, Royal Canadian Navy, greets members of the Royal Canadian Navy upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in preparation for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, June 24. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

