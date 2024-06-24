Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors increase readiness with Allies, partners during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25 to June 9, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)


    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: I Am Unbreakable by Niklas Johansson and Dramatic Mystery Drama (Join Hands) by Future Voyage.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 01:36
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU

    Marines
    ADF
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series
    Southern Jackaroo 24

