MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors increase readiness with Allies, partners during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25 to June 9, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: I Am Unbreakable by Niklas Johansson and Dramatic Mystery Drama (Join Hands) by Future Voyage.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 01:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928666
|VIRIN:
|240614-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110405131
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT