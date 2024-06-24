Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Okinawa Juneteenth Celebration

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa hosts a Juneteenth Celebration on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. Juneteenth, a holiday in celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the 1860s, became a federal holiday in 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 23:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928660
    VIRIN: 240622-M-VB745-1001
    Filename: DOD_110404890
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Holiday
    History
    U.S. Army
    Celebration

