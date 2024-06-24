Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MLG Leadership Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG) hosted a leadership symposium May 20, 2024, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. The event allowed for E8's and E9's from around the pacific to convene and discuss leadership related topics. B-roll Courtesy of 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 22:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928642
    VIRIN: 240605-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110404751
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLG Leadership Symposium, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership usmc kinser 3rd mlg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT