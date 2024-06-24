Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valiant Shield 24: Live Fire Exercise (TIME LAPSE)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force and the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Tennessee National Guard employ the Autonomous Multi-domain Launcher (AML) to fire two Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) during the exercise Valiant Shield 24 sink exercise (SINKEX), at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 16, 2024. The AML engaged a maritime target alongside other joint assets during the SINKEX. The Valiant Shield 24 SINKEX marked the first time the AML and the PrSM were employed outside of the U.S. and a significant milestone in the U.S. Army’s continuing development of long-range fires capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928631
    VIRIN: 240616-M-ZL739-1001
    Filename: DOD_110404620
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: AIRAI, PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Live Fire Exercise (TIME LAPSE), by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield
    IMEFSummerSeries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT