Valiant Shield 24: Live Fire Exercise (TIME LAPSE)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928631" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force and the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Tennessee National Guard employ the Autonomous Multi-domain Launcher (AML) to fire two Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) during the exercise Valiant Shield 24 sink exercise (SINKEX), at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 16, 2024. The AML engaged a maritime target alongside other joint assets during the SINKEX. The Valiant Shield 24 SINKEX marked the first time the AML and the PrSM were employed outside of the U.S. and a significant milestone in the U.S. Army’s continuing development of long-range fires capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)