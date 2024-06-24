All service teams participate the precision air competition during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 23, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928628
|VIRIN:
|240623-A-LO506-2852
|Filename:
|DOD_110404595
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision Air Competition at 2024 DoD Warrior Games, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT