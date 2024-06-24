Know the warrior: Fire Control Technician Second Class Abdulrahman “Abdul” Ibn Asadullah finds his motivation through adaptive sports

At the 2024 DoD Warrior Games, adaptive sports has transformed Abdul's life, lifting him off the couch and redefining what it means to feel normal. For Abdul, team sports aren't just a passion; they're a newfound love that has brought camaraderie and purpose. Through these games, he embodies the resilience and spirit of a true warrior, showing how sports can inspire and empower in unexpected ways.
|06.22.2024
|06.24.2024 18:18
|Interviews
