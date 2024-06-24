Know the warrior: Fire Control Technician Second Class Abdulrahman “Abdul” Ibn Asadullah finds his motivation through adaptive sports

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the 2024 DoD Warrior Games, adaptive sports has transformed Abdul's life, lifting him off the couch and redefining what it means to feel normal. For Abdul, team sports aren't just a passion; they're a newfound love that has brought camaraderie and purpose. Through these games, he embodies the resilience and spirit of a true warrior, showing how sports can inspire and empower in unexpected ways.