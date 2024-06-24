Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know the warrior: Fire Control Technician Second Class Abdulrahman “Abdul” Ibn Asadullah finds his motivation through adaptive sports

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    At the 2024 DoD Warrior Games, adaptive sports has transformed Abdul's life, lifting him off the couch and redefining what it means to feel normal. For Abdul, team sports aren't just a passion; they're a newfound love that has brought camaraderie and purpose. Through these games, he embodies the resilience and spirit of a true warrior, showing how sports can inspire and empower in unexpected ways.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 18:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928626
    VIRIN: 240622-A-LO506-8905
    Filename: DOD_110404459
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    #WarriorGames24
    #WG24

