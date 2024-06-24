Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: Interview with the Wolf Triad

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, SrA Kristal Mungia interviews Col. Peter E. Kasarskis, Commander, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Col. Jason T. Monaco, Deputy Commander, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan D. Chrestensen, Command Chief, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, about their time at Kunsan, their expectations for the wolf pack and their hopes for the future during the AFN Kunsan The Eagle morning show at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. During the interview, Kasarskis laid out his vision for a "One Wing" mentality he hopes to instill in the airmen assigned to Kunsan (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin V. Currie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 18:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928625
    VIRIN: 240617-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110404458
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: Interview with the Wolf Triad, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan Airbase
    Wolf65

