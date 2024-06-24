Radio Around the Region: Interview with the Wolf Triad

In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, SrA Kristal Mungia interviews Col. Peter E. Kasarskis, Commander, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Col. Jason T. Monaco, Deputy Commander, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan D. Chrestensen, Command Chief, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, about their time at Kunsan, their expectations for the wolf pack and their hopes for the future during the AFN Kunsan The Eagle morning show at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. During the interview, Kasarskis laid out his vision for a "One Wing" mentality he hopes to instill in the airmen assigned to Kunsan (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin V. Currie)
