Radio Around the Region: Interview with the Wolf Triad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928625" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, SrA Kristal Mungia interviews Col. Peter E. Kasarskis, Commander, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Col. Jason T. Monaco, Deputy Commander, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan D. Chrestensen, Command Chief, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, about their time at Kunsan, their expectations for the wolf pack and their hopes for the future during the AFN Kunsan The Eagle morning show at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. During the interview, Kasarskis laid out his vision for a "One Wing" mentality he hopes to instill in the airmen assigned to Kunsan (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin V. Currie)