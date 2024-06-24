Retired Spc. Gerald Jerry Blakley's journey at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games illuminates the strength of the human spirit and the invaluable support of loved ones, showcasing grace and determination in overcoming challenges. Despite the challenges, Blakley cherishes his Army journey and the profound impact it had on the family. “The Warrior Games represent more than just competition; they symbolize my resilience and the belief that, despite a disability, I can still be active and competitive.”
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 18:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928624
|VIRIN:
|240623-A-LO506-6643
|Filename:
|DOD_110404453
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Know the warrior: Gerald "Jerry" Blakley from combat medic to nurse practitioner, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT