Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know the warrior: Gerald "Jerry" Blakley from combat medic to nurse practitioner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Retired Spc. Gerald Jerry Blakley's journey at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games illuminates the strength of the human spirit and the invaluable support of loved ones, showcasing grace and determination in overcoming challenges. Despite the challenges, Blakley cherishes his Army journey and the profound impact it had on the family. “The Warrior Games represent more than just competition; they symbolize my resilience and the belief that, despite a disability, I can still be active and competitive.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 18:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928624
    VIRIN: 240623-A-LO506-6643
    Filename: DOD_110404453
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know the warrior: Gerald "Jerry" Blakley from combat medic to nurse practitioner, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WarriorGames24
    #WG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT