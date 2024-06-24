Know the warrior: Gerald "Jerry" Blakley from combat medic to nurse practitioner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired Spc. Gerald Jerry Blakley's journey at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games illuminates the strength of the human spirit and the invaluable support of loved ones, showcasing grace and determination in overcoming challenges. Despite the challenges, Blakley cherishes his Army journey and the profound impact it had on the family. “The Warrior Games represent more than just competition; they symbolize my resilience and the belief that, despite a disability, I can still be active and competitive.”