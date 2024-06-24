Precision Day 2 - DOD Warrior Games

This film covers the DOD Warrior Games Precision Air 2 event and the awards ceremony, held at the Osceola Events Center in Florida on June 24, 2024.
B Roll Credits to: SGT Maurice Moore, 361st TPASE
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 17:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928620
|VIRIN:
|240624-A-QY819-6696
|Filename:
|DOD_110404335
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Warrior Games
