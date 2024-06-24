The 55th Wing at Offutt AFB hosted the North Carolina State Wolf Pack baseball team during the 2024 Collage World Series. Col. Aaron Gray, 55th Wing deputy commander hosted the team. Gen. Anthony Cotton, U.S. Strategic Command commander, NC State alumni greeted the team during their visit to Dock 1.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 16:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928617
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-CV998-5671
|Filename:
|DOD_110404227
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 CWS visit., by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT