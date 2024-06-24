Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 CWS visit.

    NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing

    The 55th Wing at Offutt AFB hosted the North Carolina State Wolf Pack baseball team during the 2024 Collage World Series. Col. Aaron Gray, 55th Wing deputy commander hosted the team. Gen. Anthony Cotton, U.S. Strategic Command commander, NC State alumni greeted the team during their visit to Dock 1.

    USSTRATCOM
    Wolf Pack
    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    CWS

