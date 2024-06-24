Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-82 CAV movement to contact at Biak Training Center B-Roll

    REDMOND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, conducted a movement-to-contact exercise at Biak Training Center on June 21, 2024.
    The B-roll footage captures M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Strykers maneuvering through varied terrain as they search for opposing forces. The exercise, part of the unit's annual training, demonstrates the squadron's proficiency in reconnaissance and combat tactics. Viewers will observe Stryker crews employing their vehicles' advanced optics and communication systems to detect and report simulated enemy positions.
    This training reinforces the Oregon National Guard’s commitment to maintaining combat readiness, to being always ready and always there.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 16:26
    Stryker
    Combat Readiness
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Movement to contact

