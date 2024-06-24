Soldiers from Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, conducted a movement-to-contact exercise at Biak Training Center on June 21, 2024.
The B-roll footage captures M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Strykers maneuvering through varied terrain as they search for opposing forces. The exercise, part of the unit's annual training, demonstrates the squadron's proficiency in reconnaissance and combat tactics. Viewers will observe Stryker crews employing their vehicles' advanced optics and communication systems to detect and report simulated enemy positions.
This training reinforces the Oregon National Guard’s commitment to maintaining combat readiness, to being always ready and always there.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928612
|VIRIN:
|240621-Z-ZJ128-1007
|PIN:
|240621
|Filename:
|DOD_110404158
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|REDMOND, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-82 CAV movement to contact at Biak Training Center B-Roll, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
