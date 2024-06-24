1-82 CAV movement to contact at Biak Training Center B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, conducted a movement-to-contact exercise at Biak Training Center on June 21, 2024.

The B-roll footage captures M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Strykers maneuvering through varied terrain as they search for opposing forces. The exercise, part of the unit's annual training, demonstrates the squadron's proficiency in reconnaissance and combat tactics. Viewers will observe Stryker crews employing their vehicles' advanced optics and communication systems to detect and report simulated enemy positions.

This training reinforces the Oregon National Guard’s commitment to maintaining combat readiness, to being always ready and always there.