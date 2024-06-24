Fort McCoy Garrison Commander provides comments during 2024 Army Birthday Celebration

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger provides his comments June 14, 2024, during the 2024 Army Birthday Celebration observing the Army's 249th birthday at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger spoke during the free lunch for post community members at McCoy's Community Center at the installation. During the event he also cut the birthday cake and enlisted 11 new people into the Army. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928598
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-OK556-2318
|Filename:
|DOD_110403904
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
