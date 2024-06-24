Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBVC Command Cookout

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    240621-N-JC343-1203 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 21, 2024) - Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) hosted it's annual command cookout to all military, civilians and family members, June 21, 2024. This annual event supports team building, improvement to Sailor quality of life and forward communication outside of formal spaces. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)

