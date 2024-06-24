NBVC Command Cookout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240621-N-JC343-1203 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 21, 2024) - Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) hosted it's annual command cookout to all military, civilians and family members, June 21, 2024. This annual event supports team building, improvement to Sailor quality of life and forward communication outside of formal spaces. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)