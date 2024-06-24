240621-N-JC343-1203 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 21, 2024) - Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) hosted it's annual command cookout to all military, civilians and family members, June 21, 2024. This annual event supports team building, improvement to Sailor quality of life and forward communication outside of formal spaces. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)
This work, NBVC Command Cookout, by PO1 John Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
