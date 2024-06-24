Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Knoxville Recruiting Company June Future Soldier Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Nashville

    The Knoxville Recruiting Company held a Future Soldier event at Tyson Park in Knoxville, T.N. on June 22, 2024. The event was held as a part of the company's initiative to ensure the Future Soldier's readiness prior to basic combat training. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi, Knoxville West Recruiting Station)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928582
    VIRIN: 240622-A-WL997-1331
    Filename: DOD_110403688
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knoxville Recruiting Company June Future Soldier Event, by SSG Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #motivation
    #resilience
    #Readiness
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT