Knoxville Recruiting Company June Future Soldier Event

The Knoxville Recruiting Company held a Future Soldier event at Tyson Park in Knoxville, T.N. on June 22, 2024. The event was held as a part of the company's initiative to ensure the Future Soldier's readiness prior to basic combat training. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi, Knoxville West Recruiting Station)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928582
|VIRIN:
|240622-A-WL997-1331
|Filename:
|DOD_110403688
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
