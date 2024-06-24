Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Initiatives Update - Beneficiaries in beds

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. Wendy Woodall, Director for Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, delivers an update on Operation Beneficiaries in Beds, one of the 12 initiatives introduced by Walter Reed's Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin. The 12 Initiatives were created to tackle key challenges facing the hospital. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 15:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 928579
    VIRIN: 240620-D-HU234-1001
    Filename: DOD_110403593
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 Initiatives Update - Beneficiaries in beds, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    WRNMMC
    12 initiatives

