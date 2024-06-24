U.S. Army Col. Wendy Woodall, Director for Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, delivers an update on Operation Beneficiaries in Beds, one of the 12 initiatives introduced by Walter Reed's Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin. The 12 Initiatives were created to tackle key challenges facing the hospital. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 15:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|928579
|VIRIN:
|240620-D-HU234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110403593
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Initiatives Update - Beneficiaries in beds, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
