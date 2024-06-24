12 Initiatives Update - Beneficiaries in beds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928579" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Wendy Woodall, Director for Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, delivers an update on Operation Beneficiaries in Beds, one of the 12 initiatives introduced by Walter Reed's Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin. The 12 Initiatives were created to tackle key challenges facing the hospital. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)