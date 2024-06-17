168th Wing provides combat refueling capabilities during Agile Reaper

Airmen from the 168th Wing support Agile Reaper 24-1, providing combat refueling capabilities to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing F-22 Raptors and airlift for cargo and passenger assets traveling from Joint Base Elemdorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Guam and multiple locations across the Pacific. As part of the collaborative exercise, the 168th Wing Airmen project airpower across the Indo-Pacific region while employing agile combat force capabilities. The Agile Reaper exercise stands as a strategic testament to the United States’ unwavering commitment to upholding the security and stability of the Pacific region. It operates on a hub-and-spoke concept of operations, with an operations center, or hub, situated at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and four dispersed locations acting as the spokes, collectively projecting power. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
