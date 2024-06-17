Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing provides combat refueling capabilities during Agile Reaper

    GUAM

    06.06.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Airmen from the 168th Wing support Agile Reaper 24-1, providing combat refueling capabilities to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing F-22 Raptors and airlift for cargo and passenger assets traveling from Joint Base Elemdorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Guam and multiple locations across the Pacific. As part of the collaborative exercise, the 168th Wing Airmen project airpower across the Indo-Pacific region while employing agile combat force capabilities. The Agile Reaper exercise stands as a strategic testament to the United States’ unwavering commitment to upholding the security and stability of the Pacific region. It operates on a hub-and-spoke concept of operations, with an operations center, or hub, situated at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and four dispersed locations acting as the spokes, collectively projecting power. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928564
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-UF872-1002
    Filename: DOD_110403232
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: GU

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Guam

    Refueling

    TAGS

    ACE
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1
    KC-135 Stratotanker Air Refueling

