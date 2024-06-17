Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed Patient Testimonials

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed patient shares his story of care at our facility, Jun. 24, 2024. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928563
    VIRIN: 240624-N-EC642-4001
    Filename: DOD_110403188
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Patient Testimonials, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    TAGS

    Walter Reed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT