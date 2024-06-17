Walter Reed patient shares his story of care at our facility, Jun. 24, 2024. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 11:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928561
|VIRIN:
|240624-N-EC642-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110403185
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Walter Reed Patient Testimonials, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
People
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
LEAVE A COMMENT