2nd AVS Sizzle Reel

The 2nd Audiovisual Squadron based out of Hill AFB, UT is responsible for creating effective audiovisual productions that integrate Department of the Air Force stories to advance global DoD missions. This video highlights some of the work the squadron had done over the last two years (2022-2024). We strive to promote an environment that challenges the imagination, inspires innovation and excels at delivering the most powerful imagery and original storytelling in the DoD.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 10:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928556
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-F3230-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_110403164
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Hill Air Force Base
