    2nd AVS Sizzle Reel

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Jamie Chapman and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 2nd Audiovisual Squadron based out of Hill AFB, UT is responsible for creating effective audiovisual productions that integrate Department of the Air Force stories to advance global DoD missions. This video highlights some of the work the squadron had done over the last two years (2022-2024). We strive to promote an environment that challenges the imagination, inspires innovation and excels at delivering the most powerful imagery and original storytelling in the DoD.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928556
    VIRIN: 240618-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_110403164
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd AVS Sizzle Reel, by Jamie Chapman and Trevor Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill Air Force Base

    public affairs
    air force
    video production
    Space Force
    2ND AVS

