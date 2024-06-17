2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games athletes, friends, and family enjoy a day at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, June 21, 2024. The day was a respite to welcome DoD Warrior Games participants. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 11:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928552
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-JR267-5068
|Filename:
|DOD_110403118
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Warrior Games Athletes, Friends, and Family Enjoy A Magical World, by SFC Ray Boyington and SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Orlando
Warrior Games
People
LEAVE A COMMENT