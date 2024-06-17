Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Warrior Games Athletes, Friends, and Family Enjoy A Magical World

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington and Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey

    DoD Warrior Games

    2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games athletes, friends, and family enjoy a day at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, June 21, 2024. The day was a respite to welcome DoD Warrior Games participants. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928552
    VIRIN: 240621-A-JR267-5068
    Filename: DOD_110403118
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Warrior Games Athletes, Friends, and Family Enjoy A Magical World, by SFC Ray Boyington and SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Orlando

    Warrior Games

    People

    TAGS

    veteran
    disney
    MWR
    WarriorGames24
    WG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT