Military performance teams representing the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands gather for the Belgian Defence International Tattoo in commemoration of NATO’s 75th anniversary in Belgium, June, 2024. The theme for BeDIT 2024 this year was “International Cooperation, Essential for Liberty,” which highlighted efforts within the European Union and NATO to assure security, liberty, and freedom. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 10:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|928550
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-VL625-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110403090
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BeDIT 2024; International Cooperation, Essential for Liberty, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
