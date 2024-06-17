BeDIT 2024; International Cooperation, Essential for Liberty

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928550" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military performance teams representing the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands gather for the Belgian Defence International Tattoo in commemoration of NATO’s 75th anniversary in Belgium, June, 2024. The theme for BeDIT 2024 this year was “International Cooperation, Essential for Liberty,” which highlighted efforts within the European Union and NATO to assure security, liberty, and freedom. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)