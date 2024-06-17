Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BeDIT 2024; International Cooperation, Essential for Liberty

    BELGIUM

    06.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Military performance teams representing the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands gather for the Belgian Defence International Tattoo in commemoration of NATO’s 75th anniversary in Belgium, June, 2024. The theme for BeDIT 2024 this year was “International Cooperation, Essential for Liberty,” which highlighted efforts within the European Union and NATO to assure security, liberty, and freedom. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 10:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 928550
    VIRIN: 240614-F-VL625-1001
    Filename: DOD_110403090
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: BE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NATO
    Belgium
    USAFHG
    HonorGuard
    DrillTeam
    BelgianDefenceTattoo

