    Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3: 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron executes strategic bomber missions over Europe

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Bomber Task Force Europe (BTF) 24-3 was a six-week deployment composed of 213 Airmen and four B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. BTF 24-3 directly integrated and worked with 16 Allied and partner nations over the course of the deployment. The deployed force provided U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure and enhance military relations throughout the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928541
    VIRIN: 240618-F-VB725-1001
    Filename: DOD_110403001
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Training

    United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (United Kingdom)

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    Minot Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Allies and Partners
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Interoperability and Readiness

