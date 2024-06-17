Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3: 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron executes strategic bomber missions over Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bomber Task Force Europe (BTF) 24-3 was a six-week deployment composed of 213 Airmen and four B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. BTF 24-3 directly integrated and worked with 16 Allied and partner nations over the course of the deployment. The deployed force provided U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure and enhance military relations throughout the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)