    NATO Support to Flintlock 24

    DABOYA, GHANA

    06.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    NATO Allies maintain an important role in support of Exercise Flintlock and continue their efforts for this year’s iteration of Flintlock 24. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 07:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928536
    VIRIN: 240624-Z-OV580-1001
    Filename: DOD_110402860
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Special Operations Forces

    Flintlock

    US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)

    Flintlock, Flintlock 24, SOCAFRICA, USSOCOM, SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA, NATO

