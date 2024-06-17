NATO Allies maintain an important role in support of Exercise Flintlock and continue their efforts for this year’s iteration of Flintlock 24. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 07:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928536
|VIRIN:
|240624-Z-OV580-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110402860
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO Support to Flintlock 24, by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Special Operations Forces
Flintlock
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT