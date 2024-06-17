U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division execute joint forcible entries as part of Swift Response 24 at Luna and Cincu, Romania, May 13-15, 2024. The 82nd Airborne Division, alongside multinational Allied airborne forces, conducted Joint Forcible Entries within a simulated large-scale combat environment to enhance interoperability and integration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 08:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928535
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-GT064-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110402848
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|LUNA, RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Participates in Swift Response 24 in Romania Highlights Vertical No Branding, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
