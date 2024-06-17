Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern B-Roll Package

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    At Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern about 200 well-trained maintenance specialists provide field and sustainment maintenance for wheeled, tracked and all other automotive equipment and components in support of sustainment, deployment, re-deployment and reset of the U.S. Army in Europe. They also provide field and sustainment maintenance for Communication-Electronics (COMMEL) assets and selective automotive components. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 05:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928533
    VIRIN: 240624-A-SS112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110402805
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

